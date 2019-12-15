Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 50th birthday was Nov. 4, but he finally got around to having an epic bash last night (Dec. 14). At all went down at the Hip-Hop moguls Holmby Hills mansion in Los Angeles, and Jay-Z and Kanye West were both in attendance, so you know it was real.
The guest list was full who’s who of Hip-Hop power players, including Jermaine Dupri, Quavo and Offset, Cardi B, Big Sean, 2 Chainz and much more. We did mention that West was there, so yeah, the Kardashian and Jenners were there, too.
Also spotted were Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Dwyane Wade, Mary J. Blige, Jhené Aiko, Regina King and Jaden Smith. Post Malone was also in the spot talking Jay-Z’s ear off (this is pure speculation off the photos, though)
As for Yeezy and Hova, the two old pals (sort of) took pics and interacted cordially. There’s even video…
Recently, it’s been obvious that Jay-Z and Kanye West haven’t been on the best of terms as evidenced by rants from stage, interviews or butting heads over TIDAL payments. Check out photos from Diddy’s birthday festivities below. Wait, were we supposed to call him Brother Love?
Diddy’s 50th Birthday Party Was So Epic It Had a Jay-Z & Kanye West Reunion [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc VodkaSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Jaden Smith and Jay-Z attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,party – social event,birthday,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,jaden smith,ciroc
2. Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc VodkaSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Jay-Z and Quavo attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,party – social event,birthday,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,ciroc,quavious marshall
3. Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc VodkaSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Sean Combs, Big Sean, and Jhené Aiko attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,party – social event,birthday,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,sean combs,vodka,ciroc,big sean,jhené aiko
4. Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc VodkaSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Jay-Z, Post Malone, and Quavo attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,party – social event,birthday,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,after party,sean combs,vodka,ciroc,quavious marshall,post malone
5. Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc VodkaSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: Sean Combs attends Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,party – social event,birthday,usa,california,city of los angeles,sean combs,vodka,ciroc
6. 2019 Getty Entertainment – Social Ready ContentSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Kanye West and Jay-Z attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,birthday,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,kanye west – musician,ciroc,square – composition
7. Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc VodkaSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Nelly, guest, and Fabolous attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,party – social event,birthday,usa,california,city of los angeles,sean combs,guest,ciroc
8. 2019 Getty Entertainment – Social Ready ContentSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: Snoop Dogg attends Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,birthday,usa,california,city of los angeles,sean combs,snoop dogg,vodka,ciroc,square – composition
9. 2019 Getty Entertainment – Social Ready ContentSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,birthday,usa,california,city of los angeles,sean combs,vodka,ciroc,kevin hart – actor,eniko parrish,square – composition
10. 2019 Getty Entertainment – Social Ready ContentSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Vanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe Bryant attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,birthday,usa,california,city of los angeles,sean combs,kobe bryant,vodka,vanessa bryant,ciroc,square – composition
11. 2019 Getty Entertainment – Social Ready ContentSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: Sean Combs attends Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,birthday,usa,california,city of los angeles,sean combs,vodka,ciroc,square – composition
12. 2019 Getty Entertainment – Social Ready ContentSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Kanye West and Jermaine Dupri attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,birthday,usa,california,city of los angeles,sean combs,jermaine dupri,vodka,ciroc,square – composition
13. 2019 Getty Entertainment – Social Ready ContentSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Sean Combs, Cardi B, and Offset attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,birthday,usa,california,city of los angeles,sean combs,vodka,ciroc,kiari cephus,cardi b,square – composition
14. 2019 Getty Entertainment – Social Ready ContentSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Doug E. Fresh and Sean Combs attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,sean combs,doug e. fresh,ciroc,square – composition
15. 2019 Getty Entertainment – Social Ready ContentSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Sean Combs and 2 Chainz attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,sean combs,ciroc,2 chainz,square – composition
16. 2019 Getty Entertainment – Social Ready ContentSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) The Weeknd and Swizz Beatz attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,birthday,usa,california,city of los angeles,sean combs,swizz beatz,vodka,ciroc,the weeknd – musician,square – composition
17. 2019 Getty Entertainment – Social Ready ContentSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Regina King and Janelle Monáe attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,birthday,usa,california,city of los angeles,janelle monae,regina king,sean combs,vodka,ciroc,square – composition
18. 2019 Getty Entertainment – Social Ready ContentSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Cardi B, Mary J. Blige, and Offset attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,birthday,usa,california,city of los angeles,sean combs,mary j. blige,vodka,ciroc,kiari cephus,cardi b,square – composition
19. Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc VodkaSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Kim Kardashian West and Lala Anthony attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,birthday,usa,california,city of los angeles,kim kardashian,sean combs,la la anthony,vodka,ciroc
20. 2019 Getty Entertainment – Social Ready ContentSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,birthday,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,beyonce knowles,ciroc,square – composition