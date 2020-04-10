Dr. Shoe Shine: Surgeon General Jerome Adams Coons For Trump At Coronavirus Briefing

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force held a briefing earlier Friday (April 10) that had much of the usual bluster expected from the former business mogul. However, what turned heads for some was U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams making an odd demand of communities of color in a lame attempt to seem relatable.

During the press briefing, Trump and other members of the task force took to the podium to offer their comments regarding the ongoing COVID-19 crisis with updates on impending measures Dr. Adams took to the podium and made the bizarre charge to Black and Hispanic families that truly had little to do with the novel coronavirus situation.

While using the moment to illustrate that COVID-19 cases are spreading across Black communities at a disproportionately higher rate, Adams fired into the twisting wind a word of advice nobody asked for.

“[W]e need you to do this, if not for yourself, then for your abuela. Do it for your granddaddy, do it for your Big Mama, do it for your pop-pop,” Adams said after stressing the families should follow medical guidance from the task force and check on families.

Adams defended the statement by saying that he was trying to address all Americans, including those with existing health conditions that some could consider high risk. Journalist Yamiche Alcindor questioned Adams’ decision to frame the advice in the fashion he did as to say those activities raise the risk of contracting the disease to which he said he was applying language and terms that he and his family use.

Right.

Twitter is doing the right thing and letting Adams know how goofy he sounded up there with that nonsense. Check out those reactions below.

This man is shucking and jiving for a check. "Do it for your abuela, do it for your grandaddy, do it for your Big Mama, do it for your pop pop." He might as well had said “Do it for massa”pic.twitter.com/FPFHlGhG3O — Queen B. (@ImBEEingMe) April 10, 2020

—

Photo: Getty

Dr. Shoe Shine: Surgeon General Jerome Adams Coons For Trump At Coronavirus Briefing was originally published on hiphopwired.com