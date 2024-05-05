Drake Hits Back With "The Heart Part 6" Track, X Reacts
Drake Hits Back With “The Heart Part 6” Track, Xitter Examines The Bars
The Pulitzer Prize winner is definitely spiralin’ I got your fucking lines tapped, I swear that I’m dialed in First, I was a rat, so where’s the proof of the trial then? Where’s the paperwork or the cabinet it’s filed in? 1090 Jake would’ve took all the walls down The streets would’ve had me hidin’ out in a small town My Montreal connects stand up, not fall down The ones that you’re gettin’ your stories from, they all clowns I am a war gеneral, seasoned in prеparation My jacket is covered in medals, honor and decoration You waited for this moment, overcome with the desperation We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information A daughter that’s eleven years old, I bet he takes it We thought about giving a fake name or a destination But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation Instead you in Advantage Studio, it’s a celebrationConsidering that Kendrick Lamar seemingly has a lot of contempt for Drake, most fans are expecting a response from that side very soon. As it stands, fans of the pair of siding with their faves while detractors are taking their positions as expected. We’ve got reactions from X, formerly Twitter, from all sides below along with the track in question. — Photo: Getty
