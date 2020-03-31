Drake once called his baby mama a “fluke,” and he was swiftly slandered for his choice of words. It seems the two are at least cordial, and Sophie Brussaux recently share more photos of their son, Adonis Graham.

Drizzy himself let the cat out the bag when he shared some family pics that included Adonis and Brussaux along with a message where he wax philosophic for his family in lieu of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Now Brussaux, who once went by Rosee Devine and has a past as a sex performer, shared photos from her own vaults. That last pic of her set, which includes adorable pics of Adonis, features a photo with Drake that has certainly been photoshopped (their hair is blonde).

No shade, just jokes. “Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world . PS : all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired…but Adonis’s parents are really blonde ,” she wrote in the caption.

That’s about all we have to say. Peep the flcks, and more of Ms. Brussaux, below.

Drake’s Fluke Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Shares More Adonis Photos was originally published on hiphopwired.com