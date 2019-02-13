Florida Rapper YNW Melly Charged With 2 Counts Of First-Degree Murder, Twitter Reacts #YNWMelly

Earlier tonight (Feb. 13), reports began circulating that Florida rapper YNW Melly and another man have been charged with first-degree murder. Melly was charged in the October 2018 death of two close friends which he tried to stage as a drive-by shooting.

Local outlet South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports:

YNW Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the October 2018 shooting deaths of the men, aspiring rappers who had been described as his close friends.

Demons, is a 19-year-old rapper from Gifford, near Vero Beach, but who moved to Broward County as his music career began to take off.

Demons was the second person arrested in connection with the October 26 double slaying. Miramar police said Cortlen Henry, 20, has also been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Via Instagram, Melly sent a message to his fans and seemingly stated his innocence.

“To all my fans and supporters no I did not get locked up in Washington , but I am turning myself in today I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y’all, a couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice.. unfortunately a lot of rumors and lies are being said but no worries god is with me and my brother @ynw.bortlen,” read the caption.

YNW Melly’s has been trending on Twitter and we’ve captured some of the reaction below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bt12J3ygMWw/

