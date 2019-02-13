Florida Rapper YNW Melly Charged With 2 Counts Of First-Degree Murder, Twitter Reacts #YNWMelly

Earlier tonight (Feb. 13), reports began circulating that Florida rapper YNW Melly and another man have been charged with first-degree murder. Melly was charged in the October 2018 death of two close friends which he tried to stage as a drive-by shooting.
Local outlet South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports:
YNW Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the October 2018 shooting deaths of the men, aspiring rappers who had been described as his close friends.
Demons, is a 19-year-old rapper from Gifford, near Vero Beach, but who moved to Broward County as his music career began to take off.
Demons was the second person arrested in connection with the October 26 double slaying. Miramar police said Cortlen Henry, 20, has also been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Via Instagram, Melly sent a message to his fans and seemingly stated his innocence.
“To all my fans and supporters no I did not get locked up in Washington , but I am turning myself in today I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y’all, a couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice.. unfortunately a lot of rumors and lies are being said but no worries god is with me and my brother @ynw.bortlen,” read the caption.
YNW Melly’s has been trending on Twitter and we’ve captured some of the reaction below.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bt12J3ygMWw/
YNW Melly: I got murder on my mind— adrian ❄️ (@ap_chapo) February 14, 2019
FBI: pic.twitter.com/ODSts3wMW0
Judge: You looking at 40 years— fast pp (@luistellem) February 14, 2019
6ix9ine: ay y’all ever wonder if YNW Melly actually had murder on his mind pic.twitter.com/8h6y3Mk6lY
why are ppl saying free melly? the nigga is a murderer. are y’all dumb? pic.twitter.com/qO7Tz8zo9x— 3:08 (@4theluvofsay) February 14, 2019
Exclusive footage of YNW Melly pullin up on his best friends pic.twitter.com/souzMcgIZ8— Dread Immaculate (@mopheadjo) February 14, 2019
6ix9ine: Okay I gave you guys 21 savage am i free?— bls (@lilabeedy) February 14, 2019
Judge: not yet
6ix9ine: you guys ever heard “Murder On My Mind” by YNW Melly ? pic.twitter.com/pSuCyTIfPQ
Melly: Yellow tape around his body, it's a fucking homicide— #BRINGBACKAB (@PlayoffCarsen) February 14, 2019
His face is on a T-Shirt and his family traumatized
Everyone: YO THIS IS FIRE 🔥🔥🔥
Melly: *gets arrested for two counts of first degree murder*
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/yJ7iHqwA7P
Yall on here saying free YNW Melly like he didnt just commit double murder on his two friends pic.twitter.com/eJ2Gqf06ea— Hey lil bih (@_Nynedrick) February 14, 2019
I knew Melly was singing about killing niggas with a little too much passion pic.twitter.com/WUtzKQoXTm— scooty doo (@unclescoobert) February 14, 2019
That nigga YNW Melly really made a song about having murder on his mind then turned himself in for actually committing murder.... pic.twitter.com/VTgy6IbAwF— Şuper Violate (@SuperViolate) February 14, 2019
Feds listening to “Murder On My Mind” for evidence to lock up YNW Melly pic.twitter.com/PN1hFfESXM— Tobi 🪐 (@tobi_rulez) February 14, 2019
Yo this #Melly shit willlllld. pic.twitter.com/zpEnDowny3— Scott Hurley (@Hurley304) February 14, 2019
Melly's mugshot is spooky af— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) February 14, 2019