CLOSE
HomeNews

Gutter Ball: DaBaby & Crew Jumped DaniLeigh’s Brother At Bowling Alley

DaBaby At Drai's Nightclub For Pro Bowl Weekend In Las Vegas

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty


DaBaby and DaniLeigh‘s brother, Brandon Bills, were destined to lock horns eventually after the pair exchanged words late last year. The Charlotte, N.C. rapper apparently caught up with Bills and his crew jumped the man inside a bowling alley but it doesn’t look like the fade was properly delivered despite the lopsided numbers.

DaBaby, who shares a young child with DaniLeigh, received the threat of a fade from Bills last year after the rapper allegedly kicked her and their child out of his home due to having some manner of argument. After DaniLeigh left the residence and returned to the West Coast, Bills took to Instagram to offer a one-on-one fade to DaBaby for the treatment of his sister in a since-deleted post on social media.

Video of the brawl was obtained by several, including DJ Akademiks, and it featured Bills rolling solo at a bowling alley with DaBaby and his crew swarming him right on the bowling lanes. The video doesn’t paint the entire picture but it doesn’t appear that Bills was seriously injured as he uploaded a video calling out DaBaby for running down on him while he was solo.

DaniLeigh took to Instagram to address the beef and wants it all to be left in the past.

“LAME AS HELL!!! RUNNING UP ON MY BROTHER ON SOME SLIPPERY ASS FLOORS WITH 5/6 OF YA BOYS WHILE HE’S BY HIMSELF AND NOT EVEN TOUCHING!!! LAME AND SO SAD!!!! I PRAY THIS STOPS NOW,” DaniLeigh wrote in an Instagram story post. Bills also took to Instagram and said he tried to talk one-on-one with the DaBaby but the goons weren’t with the pow-wow.

The video of the fight can be viewed below courtesy of Akademiks. We must warn that the images within may be disturbing to some. We also shared the video of Brandon Bills explaining his side of the story, which features harsh language.

Keep scrolling to see reactions from Twitter.

Photo: Getty

Gutter Ball: DaBaby & Crew Jumped DaniLeigh’s Brother At Bowling Alley  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

This is an especially wild take considering Brandon Bills was alone.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Galleries
Snoop Dogg Acquires Death Row Records, Twitter Salutes The Doggfather
Donald Trump Denies Clogging Up White House Toilets With Documents, Twitter & Hillary Clinton Reacts
Nelly Apologizes For Mouf Love Leak, Twitter Says He Came Up Short Twice
GOP & Right-Wing News Outlets Falsely Claim President Biden Is Spending $30m For Free Crack Pipe Distribution
Meat Market: Nelly & Lil Fizz Have Videos Of Their Junks Leaked, Twitter Says They’re Coming Up Short
Close