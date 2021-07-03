Lovecraft Country , the acclaimed sci-fi and horror series from HBO, took viewers through an intense experience that enraged them as well as entertain them. However, those fans expecting more of Tic and Letty’s journey will have to dream the future scenarios as the network will not bring the series back

Deadline exclusively reports that the beloved series from creator Misha Green won’t be going forward much to the disappointment of many.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO offered by way of a statement to Deadline. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

The outlet was able to discover via its sources that Green did indeed have a second season in mind for the show. What remained a barrier is that the source material from author Matt Ruff’s book that the show was adapted from was largely exhausted across the season.

From Deadline:

At the time of the Lovecraft Country finale airing in October, Green outlined for Deadline where she wanted to take the series. “I envision a second season that carries on the spirit of Matt Ruff’s novel by continuing to reclaim the genre storytelling space that people of color have typically been left out of,” said Green, who co-created another acclaimed series, WGN America’s Underground, before developing Lovecraft Country.

Via Twitter, Green shared a bit of where a potential second season of Lovecraft Country could have unfolded.

On Twitter, fans of the show expressed their disappointment and appreciation of Lovecraft Country. We’ve got those reactions below.

—

Photo: HBO

HBO Will Not Order Second Season Of ‘Lovecraft Country’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com