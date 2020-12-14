HHW Gaming: CD Projekt Red Says Oops Our Bad For Not Showing ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ On PS4, Xbox One Prior To Launch

was arguably one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2020. The game’s developer, CD Projekt Red, should be celebrating its release. Instead, the studio is having to say sorry to upset gamers.

CD Projekt Red has been working on Cyberpunk 2077 for roughly 9 years and should be breathing a big sigh of relief and relishing in the accomplishment that the game has finally dropped. While PC gamers and those who were fortunate enough to score an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 have been enjoying their time in Night City, base console owners (PS4 and Xbox One) have been frustrated since the game’s launch.

In a statement released today (Dec.14) by the studio, CD Projekt Red acknowledged it has not been forthright with gamers and said, “oops, our bad” for not showing how the game runs on PS4 and Xbox One. The apology comes after Cyberpunk 2077 launched last week, and videos from gamers showing the game looking absolutely atrocious on those consoles flooded social media.

In their apology, the game studio copped pleas stating:

“First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

Oh, you think?

Things are so bad that Sony took a very rare step and started offering refunds to gamers who bought digital versions of the game. In their apology, CD Projekt Red announced it would be offering refunds to those who don’t want to wait for the updates that will address the myriad of bugs and issues that plagues the game.

“For copies purchased digitally, please use the refund system of PSN or Xbox, respectively. For boxed versions, please first try to get a refund at the store where you bought the game. Should this not be possible, please contact us at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com, and we will do our best to help you. Starting from today, you can contact us for a week up until December 21st, 2020.”

CD Projekt Red has already dropped what it called the “hotfix 1.04 patch” last week. It promises that two larger patches will be coming in January and February to address the remaining bugs and noticeable issues that gamers are experiencing while playing on last-gen consoles.

Despite all of these issues, Cyberpunk 2077 broke sales and concurrent player records. The game did receive positive reviews, but most reviews were from reviewers playing on PC or next-gen consoles. It even made back its entire marketing costs in one day, but that could all change as more gamers ask for their money back.

The Cyberpunk 2077 drama now also puts pre-ordering of games back in the spotlight. Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t the first game to hit the market “broken.” EA’s highly-anticipated game Anthem, Square-Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers, and Capcom’s Street Fighter V felt the wrath of gamers for not living up to what developers had promised before they were launched.

You can peep the reactions to CD Projekt Red’s apology plus some of the issues plaguing the game in the gallery below.

