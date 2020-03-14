With the world suffering under the weight of a global pandemic in the coronavirus, leave it up to Twitter to focus on the important things life. Adult film actress Sara Jay began trending on the social media network and it appears it’s because Barack Obama follows her account.

Sara Jay, 42 (according to her IAFD bio), has over 1 million followers on Twitter and is apparently still active in the industry. A Twitter user took note that the 44th President of the United States and married father of two is following the actress, sparking a flurry of comments and discussion.

To Jay’s credit, she was a popular performer in the early 2000s and is a 2017 inductee of the AVN Hall of Fame for putting in the work she did in the skin flick biz. That said, Twitter has exhibited the chill of the sun’s surface and are getting some amazing jokes off in the process. We’ve collected the best of them for viewing below.

—

Photo: Getty

Horny Twitter Has Adult Film Star Sara Jay Trending Because Of Barack Obama? was originally published on hiphopwired.com