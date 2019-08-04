Hot Girls Way Up After Pics Of Diddy & Lori Harvey Surface Again, Twitter Fries Dirty Mack Daddy #Diddy

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, the optics of this Sean “Diddy” Combs and Lori Harvey situation looks to be more serious than rumored. The Bad Boy mogul was spotted on a family trip with Steve Harvey and his daughter in Italy, sparking all kinds of reactions on Twitter.
Both Diddy and Lori Harvey’s names were trending on Twitter nationally, with the requisite slander that comes during moments like this. Photos show Diddy, 49, and Harvey, 22, out with Harvey’s step-father Steve Harvey, 62, and wife Majorie Harvey, 54. From the photos, Harvey and Diddy were all smiles but nothing in the photos totally confirms of the pair are more than friends.
That hasn’t stopped Twitter from frying Diddy for possibly dating the ex-girlfriend of his son, Justin Combs.
You can peep some of those reactions below.
I be wanting to talk about this Diddy and Lori Harvey situation but when I signed that contract with Revolt I think I signed away my rights to openly criticize that nigga. So imma chill but not before I say that nigga lips be too shiny— Vic (@VictorPopeJr) August 4, 2019
Diddy and his son when they eat at the table pic.twitter.com/ujGXgxjd63— ɴɪʟᴇ (@sincerelynile) August 4, 2019
How R Kelly feels sitting behind bars knowing Diddy is out here dating Lori Harvey pic.twitter.com/sKZiWSY3Xz— BLAKBUDDAH (@blakbuddah) August 4, 2019
Diddy’s son: No, please Lori, anyone but my dad, dont him thats just wrong, please.— 🍊Cassidy (@cassigh88) August 4, 2019
Lori Harvey: pic.twitter.com/KY3geiNhKz
Lori Harvey really got the father and the son... what’s next, the holy spirit? pic.twitter.com/Vih1U5dVS6— sydᵏⁿᵉᵉ 🖕🏾 (@ungcdIyhour) August 4, 2019
And as Hot Girl Summer comes to a close, I’d like to thank our team captain Lori Harvey for carrying us in the 4th quarter. It was a close game, but after a few trades, some team spirit and hustle—we came out winners.— Savannah Britt (@sav_britt) August 4, 2019
Lori Harvey took City Girl summer too far.— MABIN2 (@mabintou) August 4, 2019
So Lori Harvey saw what Cassie went through and said, “Sign me up!” pic.twitter.com/aVQrZ6LiMo— William Mckoy (@thewillmckoy) August 4, 2019
Diddy is worth $855 million. I mean. pic.twitter.com/rAl7dVk6nL— SamIAm 🇭🇹 (@samcharmed) August 4, 2019
Lori Harvey and Diddy pic.twitter.com/8tq5Jyj52Z— ReelLover (@InHollywoodland) August 4, 2019
Diddy dating his sons ex I -— H⁷ (@CrownprinceKTH) August 4, 2019
pic.twitter.com/ELcrW9b4NN