Hypebeast Alert: A Supreme x True Religion Collection Is On The Way [Photos]

The streets are prepping for fall weather so two brands have come together to help with the fits. A Supreme and True Religion collection is on the way.

As spotted on Hype Beast today (Monday, September 27) Supreme announced a capsule with True Religion. As expected the upcoming drop meshes both of the brand’s signature aesthetics. Included are a hooded sweatshirt, a 6-panel hat and heavy cotton beanies. The pieces that are primed to be the most popular seem to be the denim though. The Denim Trucker Jacket and Denim Cargo Pant are purchased separately but is best worn as a set with the TR’s horse shoe logo on both back pockets. As expected each piece comes in four different colorways including a pink, purple and even a real tree camouflage print.

While the pieces have yet to hit the street the collection has already been dragged for being out of touch. On Supreme’s Instagram post several dropped unfavorable commentary including one follower saying “Nah this is about 18 years too late ….”. Another said “Looks like 2 chains old album cover when he was TRU to his religion”. And what probably was the funniest jab in the comments was when one individual said “f*** it do a collab with Ed hardy next”.

The Supreme x True Religion fall 2021 collection will be available in the states globally starting Thursday, September 30 with a later release for Japan on Saturday, October 2. You can shop the collection here when it drops and see more looks below.

1. Supreme x True Religion Source:Supreme Supreme x True Religion 2. Supreme x True Religion Source:Supreme Supreme x True Religion denim jacket 3. Supreme x True Religion Source:Supreme Supreme x True Religion denim jeans 4. Supreme x True Religion Source:Supreme Supreme x True Religion 5. Supreme x True Religion Source:Supreme Supreme x True Religion 6. Supreme x True Religion Source:Supreme Supreme x True Religion 7. Supreme x True Religion Source:Supreme Supreme x True Religion denim jacket

