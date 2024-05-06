The Acolyte Teases New Mysterious Sith Villain
Latest Trailer For Star Wars Series ‘The Acolyte’ Teases New Sith Villain
The Acolyte Looks Like A Good Mix of Star Wars LoreWhile it returns to the more fantastical elements of the Star Wars universe by including the Jedi and Sith, it looks like it will also take a bit of Andor and Rogue One’s flavor by grounding it with an investigative element and making things a tad bit dark. Love them or hate them, the Star Wars series are continuing on. Tales of The Empire, the follow-up to Tales of The Jedi, launched on Disney+ on May 4. The Jude Law-led series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is on the way, and The Mandalorian & Grogu are coming to the big screen. Star Wars fans will continue to eat for the foreseeable future. You can see more photos from The Acolyte in the gallery below.
1. The Acolyte
The Acolyte disney,star wars,disney+,the acolyte,lucasfilm ltd.
2. The Acolyte
The Acolyte disney,star wars,disney+,the acolyte,lucasfilm ltd.
3. The Acolyte
The Acolyte disney,star wars,disney+,the acolyte,lucasfilm ltd.
4. The Acolyte
The Acolyte disney,star wars,disney+,the acolyte,lucasfilm ltd.
5. The Acolyte
The Acolyte disney,star wars,disney+,the acolyte,lucasfilm ltd.
6. The Acolyte
The Acolyte disney,star wars,disney+,the acolyte,lucasfilm ltd.
7. The Acolyte
The Acolyte disney,star wars,disney+,the acolyte,lucasfilm ltd.
8. The Acolyte
The Acolyte disney,star wars,disney+,the acolyte,lucasfilm ltd.
9. The Acolyte
The Acolyte disney,star wars,disney+,the acolyte,lucasfilm ltd.
10. The Acolyte
The Acolyte disney,star wars,disney+,the acolyte,lucasfilm ltd.
11. The Acolyte
The Acolyte disney,star wars,disney+,the acolyte,lucasfilm ltd.
12. The Acolyte
The Acolyte
Latest Trailer For Star Wars Series ‘The Acolyte’ Teases New Sith Villain was originally published on hiphopwired.com