Los Angeles Says Goodbye To Nipsey Hussle

Join Us for the Celebration of the Life & Legacy of Nipsey Hussle

Thursday, April 11th 2019 – Staples Center ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

For free tickets & additional Info… https://t.co/gG5gFDLKgF — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) April 8, 2019

Nipsey Hussle ‘s death touched millions of people, including those who may not have been familiar with him before, which is why a public memorial seemed fitting. With Nipsey’s memorial taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, here is everything you need to know about the service along with photos and videos.

Fans were already starting to line up outside the sold-out venue early Thursday morning.

As fans begin to gather to honor #NipseyHussle, a hearse displaying the name of the music legend's funeral home arrived at the Staples Center, #NipseyHussleMemorial pic.twitter.com/3ONlepUqYa — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 11, 2019

Nipsey’s family announced on Monday that there would be a “Celebration of Life” for Hussle at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles from 10a.m. to noon local time. Nipsey’s casket was expected to be at the Staples Center and a procession is set to start as soon as the service ends. Free tickets to the memorial service became available to California residents on Tuesday at 10a.m. and it was reported that by 10:42a.m., people began receiving messages that there were no more tickets available.

The 25-mile funeral procession through the streets of Los Angeles, which will pass landmarks that were important to Nipsey, like his Marathon Clothing store, is to give those who were unable to attend the memorial service that chance to pay their last respects. The procession will conclude at a Crenshaw funeral home.

A source told TMZ that Nipsey’s family met with LAPD on Wednesday to discuss logistics and security measures for the event. Per the website for the memorial, no cameras and recording devices are allowed and no one can wear a backpack or bag more that 14 x 14 inches. Attendees will be subjected to search by security personnel.

There is no word yet if the service will be televised or streamed.

Nipsey, who has been held in high regard for his community involvement, was shot and killed on Sunday March 31 while standing in front of his clothing store at the intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw in Los Angeles. A death certificate showed Nipsey died over 30 minutes after being shot. Suspected gunman Eric Holder was arrested soon after and charged last week for murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of attempted murder as he shot two other people with Nipsey. Holder has pled not guilty to all of the charges and is now being represented by Chris Dardon, the infamous lawyer from the O.J. Simpson trial. Police have called the shooting a personal dispute and not a result of gang violence. They have yet to release details about the conversation Nipsey and Holder that may have led to the shooting.

Scroll down to see images from Thursday’s memorial and funeral for Nipsey Hussle. These photos and videos will be updated throughout the day.

