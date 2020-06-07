CLOSE
HomeNews

Marky Mark Wahlberg Dropped Black Lives Matter Tweet, Black Twitter Reminds Everyone Of His Hate Crimes

Posted June 7, 2020

Premiere Of Netflix's "Spenser Confidential" - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty


Mark Wahlberg life has had some wonderful highs and some despicable lows. After the actor dropped a tweet endorsing Black Lives Matter, numerous Twitter users made it their business to remind them the former rapper known as Marky Mark has a whole “hate crimes” chapter of his life.

Wahlberg is a Boston native, he was born in Dorchester, and to say the city has a long history of racism would be an understatement. For a period in the 80’s, Mark was clearly not on the side of righteousness since he was accused and convicted of being part of a mob who chased Black children while yelling racial epithets and also knocked out a Vietnamese man on the street.

While Wahlberg has since apologized for his crimes, and even served 45 days in jail of a 2-year sentence after copping a plea for felony assault, Twitter’s memory is long.

A few days ago he dropped a tweet calling George Floyd’s murder “heartbreaking” while noting “we must all work together to fix this problem.”

Twitter made sure to recall all the receipts from the rapper turned model turned actor’s hate crimes era. It took a while to trend considering Wahlberg’s tweet was a few days ago, but Twitter had time today (June 7).

All things considered, John Boyega should be just fine. However, it’s clear why he  nervous about speaking up since his skin tones doesn’t give him the pass it clearly gave Mark Wahlberg.

Peep more of the thanks but no thanks Marky Mark tweets below.

Marky Mark Wahlberg Dropped Black Lives Matter Tweet, Black Twitter Reminds Everyone Of His Hate Crimes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9. Another angle…

10.

11.

12. Receipts era…

13.

Related Galleries
Jess Hilarious Calls Out Cancel Culture For Celebrities Speaking Against Protests, Black Twitter Drags Her By D-List Level Wig
Ebony & Lie To Me: PornHub Did NOT Change Search Categories In Support Of The Black Community
YG Helps Organize Massive L.A. Black Lives Matter Protest, For Music Video?
Kente Cloth And Feet-Washing: A Gallery Of White People Doing The Most Amid Black Lives Matter Protests
Donald Trump’s Only Liked Tweet Is Related To ‘Insecure,’ Twitter Wonders If He Lowkey Watches
KKKaren Caught Five Fingers To The Face Fade After Alt-Right Antics In Phoenix Gas Station
Close