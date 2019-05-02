Taylor Swift Dragged To A #MayoChella Hell For Trying To Copy Beyoncé

Beyoncé clearly inspires everyone but Taylor Swift took it too far with a fraudulent performance at last night’s Billboard Music Awards. There was something a little too familiar and it has now been coined #MayoChella.

Last night, Swift opened the Billboard Music Awards by debuting her new single “ME!” It was complete with a marching band, awkward choreography and came off like a bad version of Queen Bey at Coachella.

Watch a clip below:

https://twitter.com/kctyperry/status/1123743059982917632

As we all know, Beyoncé killed Coachella and she was the first woman of color to headline the festival. Her over two-hour concert trended all over social media, proving why she is one of the greatest entertainers in the world. In addition, the performance was unapologetically Black, honoring HBCUs.

Bey’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson made a candid post on social media, revealing she was worried the performance might be “too Black” for the predominately white audience at Coachella. She wrote, “I told Beyonce that I was afraid that the predominately white audience at Coachella would be confused by all of the black culture and Black college culture because it was something that they might not get. Her brave response to me made me feel a-bit selfish and ashamed. She said i have worked very hard to get to the point where I have a true voice and At this point in my life and my career i have a responsibility to do whats best for the world and not what is most popular.”

Tina admitted she was wrong and added, “I stand corrected.” See the post below:

Well, clearly the performance wasn’t too Black because Swift had no issue doing some thievery. See how it was originally done from Bey below.

Social media has been ripping into Taylor Swift. See the reactions below:

