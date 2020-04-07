The Jig?: Sony Unveils The PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller, Twitter Says It Looks Like A Xbox Controller

Now, this was a pleasant surprise, Sony has unveiled the PlayStation 5’s new DualSense controller. While this is an epic moment, some gamers can’t help but compare it to the competitions sticks.

Okay, we get it’s not the PS5 console, but this is a start, and based on the DualSense’s two-tone color scheme, it’s a safe bet to assume the new console will be sporting the same look. Sony revealed in its blog that this is the final design that is being shipped to developers to incorporate the DualSense’s new features into their games.

Now for the million-dollar question, what’s new? While keeping what PS4 lovers enjoyed most about the DualShock 4, Sony built on that by introducing DualSense paired with the PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, which “will deliver a new feeling of immersion to players.” Also, there is no more share button. Now before you lose your mind, don’t worry, Sony isn’t crazy to get rid of the feature the company introduced to the world. Instead, it will be called a “create button,” and that’s all we know about it, but we are very intrigued.

Another amazing new feature Sony announced the DualSense 5 will have is a built-in microphone array that will allow players to “easily chat with friends without a headset – ideal for jumping into a quick conversation.” For longer conversations, Sony does recommend you use a headset, but that is still a gamechanger.

Sony also incorporated adaptive triggers into the controller’s L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense that will allow players to truly feel the tension of their actions like pulling the string on a bow. As for the look, Sony opted to go for a two-tone look for the first time abandoning the usual solid color scheme we have grown familiar with. The light bar has been moved from its location at the top of the controller and now has been placed on each side of the touchpad.

The DualSense is a very sleek looking controller, but some video game enthusiasts couldn’t help but notice that it does resemble a possible Xbox Controller. We are pleased with what we see, we can’t wait to actually get one in our hands. Besides, gamers are insanely hard to please. The only thing left for Sony to show us now is the console, we are still waiting patiently for that.

