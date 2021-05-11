When the New York Post shared a story about actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his appearance in an upcoming movie on Twitter, the publication didn’t think they would be the subject of hilarious trolling and a new meme.

DiCaprio himself is no stranger when it comes to being a meme. In fact, some of his most iconic roles are still being used on Twitter to this day. So it shouldn’t come as no shock that the New York Post, a publication that is known for its headlines, instantly became one because of a ridiculous caption it posted along with one of its stories.

Monday (May 10), the New York Post’s Twitter account shared a still featuring DiCaprio and his co-star Lily Gladstone on the set of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” with the caption “Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film.”

Normally this would be another harmless tweet, but DiCaprio is very recognizable in the photo, which instantly led to Twitter trolling the hell out of the newspaper and deservingly so, and the best part some users used other DiCaprio memes to make that point.

While others were just flat out clowning the New York Post and questioned if the person who shared the tweet knew what the world unrecognizable even meant?

We’re always here for the New York Post getting trolled.

You can peep more reactions to the New York Post’s ridiculous Leonardo DiCaprio tweet in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

The NY Post Hilarously Trolled On Twitter For Ridiculous Leonardo DiCaprio Tweet was originally published on hiphopwired.com