Tokyo Jetz Makes Fun Of George Floyd’s Murder, Cancel Police Put Out C00n APB

During these tragic times people’s true colors come out. One rapper has shown her coon stripes with one of the most tasteless attempts at humor in recent history.

The world continues to mourn the loss of George Floyd and protests against social injustice is ongoing. Naturally people’s patience is at a record low thus compassion and tact is a must. This all went out to window for Tokyo Jetz. Early Monday, June 1 a video leaked online showing the Florida native around her friends and family. It seems she was engaged in a bit of horseplay with an unidentified male associate. She then goes over to him and is clearly seen grabbing his neck while saying “Ima George Floyd your motherf*cking ass.”

This comes to almost everyone as a surprise as the “Sunshine Baby” rapper is the mother of a Black son. For those are not familiar with her background she rose to fame via her freestyle videos. Her content landed on T.I.’s radar and he eventually enlisted her talents to the Hustle Gang collective. Nevertheless the wisecrack was not only super tasteless but ill-timed so naturally people are rightfully calling for her cancellation on all social platforms.

Tokyo Jetz has yet to respond to the backlash. You can see some of the responses below.

