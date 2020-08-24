Trill OG Bun B Defends Megan Thee Stallion, Says “F*ck Tory Lanez,” Twitter Salutes Him

Since that fateful night that Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both feet by Tory Lanez, it’s been crickets when it comes to hearing from Black men in the Hip-Hop community. Fellow Houston native, Bun B stepped up for the hot girl and didn’t bite his tongue.

Bun B kept it all the way real and said “f*ck Tory Lanez” and called his behavior in the situation “ho a** sh*t” while defending Megan Thee Stallion. In a video clip shared on Instagram this past Sunday (Aug.23), Bun B spoke on the situation and went in on Lanez:

“I tried to be impartial and cool about this and not get in…man, f*ck that, man. F*ck Tory Lanez, OK? I don’t care if this go viral or none of that sh*t. I’m from Houston, and if somebody would’ve done something to Megan in this city, we would’ve rode. Megan in L.A. by herself. It’s just her and T Farris. She ain’t got her mama no more, her mama is gone. Her daddy is gone. Her grandmother is gone. All the people that loved her and cared about her unconditionally that looked out for her and would’ve protected her ain’t there. So, as an OG in Houston, I’m standing up. Tory Lanez did some ho ass sh*t, period.”

The “Get Throwed” rapper also said Lanez should seek help for whatever issues he may have.

“He had no reason to shoot this girl. She wanna get out the car, get out the car. You get into it with your gal, she mad, ‘Let me out.’ Pull the f*ck over because whatever you got to deal with that, it’s gonna be better than if you don’t do that, and you try to restrain a woman and sh*t gets physical.’ Cause if she’s ready to get out the car and you don’t let her get out the car, she gon’ get physical with you and she got a right to. Let her out the goddamn car.”

As far as the real reason, Black men in the Hip-Hop industry have been quiet is because of the simple fact that Megan is a Black woman.

“Nobody’s talking about it because it’s a Black woman. Y’all can say what y’all want, that’s just what it is…You let one of these actors or somebody that f*ck with one of these White women in Hollywood…put your hands on Alyssa Milano and see what happens. Put you hands on Lady Gaga and see how quick they lock yo ass up. We love Megan here, we brag about Megan, everybody wanna talk about that. Nobody saying nothing when she gets shot. We got memes, we got jokes, we got all that sh*t. Man, f*ck that. That’s supposed to be on the 5:30 national news. Constantly. I’m in Houston, they ain’t…I don’t think they ever talked about it on local news here.”

Where’s the lie?

While the majority of the Hip-Hop community has been mum on the shooting, there have been others to speak on Megan being shot. T.I., Chance The Rapper, Juice from The Flatbush Zombies, Issa Gold of The Underachievers, and Lil Reese have all came to her defense. But that’s definitely not enough. You can peep Bun B’s clip plus reactions to him defending Megan in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Trill OG Bun B Defends Megan Thee Stallion, Says “F*ck Tory Lanez,” Twitter Salutes Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com