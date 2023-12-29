Trina Claps Back At The “Dusty Crusty Funky B***hes” Who Are Big Mad She Crowned Beyoncé Queen of Rap

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Barbz Are Mad & Trina Doesn’t Care

The Barbz are R E A C T I N G all because Trina shared her opinion on who she feels is the Queen of Rap, and here’s a hint: it’s not Nicki Minaj The “baddest b*tch” shook the Hip-Hop tables when she crowned Beyoncé the queen of Rap during an interview with HipHopDX after she was asked about her thoughts on the new wave of female Hip-Hop stars.The “Pull Over” crafter credited the Houston singer with opening doors, allowing for many female rappers in the ever-evolving and constantly growing Hip-Hop industry. Yeah, Beyoncé ’cause she’s like the number one female rapper when she does rap,” Trina said.She continued, “It’s just one of those things like, of course, this is the Queen’s Beyoncé, but when you hear her do a song and it’s rapping involved, it’s like, ‘Oh my God,’ like it just, it’s more inspiration and, um, I don’t know it’s just a good thing, man.” https://twitter.com/IChoseViolences/status/1740056927231685095?s=20 Trina’s opinion hit a nerve with the Barbz, who feel their queen, Nicki Minaj, currently holds that title. They didn’t realize that Trina wasn’t one to back down, and she took to Instagram to tell them to stay mad while doubling down on what she said during the interview. In a post shared in her IG Stories, she wrote:

“For the dusty crusty funky b***hes in the bacccckkkk [loudly speaking emoji] Beyoncé is the queen of rap (when she raps) and ALL other genres of music,” she wrote in her IG Story post, which can be viewed below. “Now stay mad goofy’s I said what I said and NANN b***h gone check me. [middle finger emoji] Carry on [hot face emoji].”