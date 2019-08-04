Twitter Reacts To El Paso and Dayton Mass Shootings #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism #DomesticTerrorism

When will enough be enough?! There were not one but two mass shootings this weekend, leaving at least 29 people dead in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH.
In El Paso, 20-year-old Patrick Crusius killed 20 people and wounded dozens more at a Walmart and shopping center before surrendering to police. Hours later in Dayton, a gunman in body armor murdered 9 people and wounded more before being shot and killed by the authorities.
Twitter has been quite clear on pointing the finger at the issue—home grown, white nationalist terrorism and all the guns said terrorists have much too each access to. The hashtags trending right now—#DomesticTerrorism, #WhiteNationalistTerrorism, #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism, amongst others—is a testament to the jig.
Peep some of the more poignant reactions below. But the question is, what are these so-called leaders going to do about it.
This white supremacist terrorist wrote an anti-immigrant manifesto and drove 10 hours to El Paso specifically to target brown people. We need to stop normalizing these attacks. This is domestic terrorism and it is being emboldened by Donald Trump. #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism— Ryan Knight 🌹 (@ProudSocialist) August 4, 2019
Muslim shooter entire religion guilty— Adv Mian Faisal Naseer (@AdvMianFaisal1) August 4, 2019
Black shooter entire race guilty
White shooter mentally troubled lone wolf
Dayton #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism #WhiteNationalistTerrorism #DomesticTerrorism pic.twitter.com/ycIFKAvDV0
They’ve murdered young socialists in Norway, Muslims in Christchurch and Finsbury Park, Jews in Pittsburgh and Poway, black worshippers in Charleston, and now Latinos in El Paso. Far right terror is growing - and it’s being fuelled by the powerful. #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism— Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) August 4, 2019
"I'M A NATIONALIST"— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 4, 2019
“You know what I am? I’m a nationalist. OK? I’m a nationalist. Use that word. Use that word.” - #DonaldTrump, 10/22/18 #WhiteNationalist #WhiteSupremacist #WhiteNationalistTerrorism #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism
True terror lives amongst us! How can we build a wall around these sad men?— Adrienne McCue | Presidential Inaugural Jan 20. (@adriennemccue) August 4, 2019
We need to find a way to stop men likes these who are inside our borders! I hope we can be free of hate and division one day. #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism pic.twitter.com/MlYe2XL8am
It’s time to say it, this President is #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism pic.twitter.com/SQG8PziaZe— IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) August 4, 2019
Moscow Mitch saved the Supreme Court from rolling back the 2nd Amendment to protect #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism forever.— Grant Stern (@grantstern) August 4, 2019
Good job Republicans.https://t.co/VI0DyxaeKn
This is not mental illness.— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 4, 2019
This is racism.
This is xenophobia.
This is hate.
Call it what it is: #DomesticTerrorism
Call him what he is: #WhiteNationalist #ElPasoShooter
The GOP is in bed with the NRA
...at the expense of American lives.
Rightwing white male extremists
...perpetrate most #DomesticTerrorism.
Trump calls himself a #nationalist
...and engages in #StochasticTerrorism against people of color.
THESE ARE THE FACTS.
But yet, Mexicans, Muslims, and Blacks are this country's BIGGEST threat.......#whitenationalistterrorism #daytonshooting #ElPasoTerroristAttack #DomesticTerrorism pic.twitter.com/D0n35d0ttc— 👑✊🏿 Black Lives Matter ✊🏿👑 (@NuJerzeyKT) August 4, 2019
“send them back” #DomesticTerrorism #ElPasoShooting pic.twitter.com/94ALlMeL5Y— ‘Represent Intellectual Violence’👊🏽✨ (@theSoreWinner_) August 4, 2019
In America White Privilege extends to even mass murders that commit acts of #DomesticTerrorism No laws are created for them at all. White America will defend them by making excuses or claiming anyone non-white that point out these facts are “racist”. pic.twitter.com/bPMJ7xPUyE— African Diaspora News Channel (@AfrDiasporaNews) August 4, 2019
White Supremacy Isn’t a Fad, it’s a terrorist organization and their cheer leader is Trump #DomesticTerrorism pic.twitter.com/NX5JFqxDvd— Moni (@sabrosa1) August 4, 2019
#MoscowMitch is blocking a gun reform bill in the Senate. A bill that has passed the House. A bill that “would make it more difficult for would-be mass shooters to obtain weapons designed to mass kill human beings”.— Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) August 4, 2019
.@senatemajldr - it’s way past time for you to DO SOMETHING.
Then do something about it. We sent you a bill requiring universal background checks and a bill that closes the Charleston loophole. But you refuse to bring it up for a vote. If you’re really horrified, let’s start there. https://t.co/hswQlLaZ0D— Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) August 4, 2019
Gilroy last week. El Paso this week.— Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) August 4, 2019
Every week a new tragedy. Every week a new family has a loved one taken away.
The House passed HR 8 and HR 1112.
Mitch McConnell won’t even allow a vote.
But we have the power to do something.
We can vote them out. Enough is enough.