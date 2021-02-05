Wild ‘N Out Back After Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Comments, Twitter Is Excited

Nick Cannon and ViacomCBS have kissed and made up.

Over the summer media mogul, Nick Cannon and his baby, the insanely popular live sketch comedy show Wild ‘N Out, was given the boot from ViacomCBS’ channel VH1 following some wild anti-Semitic statements. After Cannon made amends and apologized for his indiscretion, the media conglomerate and Cannon are once again working with each other.

Variety broke the news of the reconciliation between the two media giants reporting that Cannon’s apology and his work with Jewish leaders were all that ViacomCBS needed to see to bring back Cannon.

“Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms,” an MTV Entertainment Group spokesperson told the publication. “Those efforts are of the utmost importance, and that’s why we have invited him to rejoin our team.”

This formally ends the bitter stalemate between Cannon and ViacomCBS after the company severed ties with him back in July following the anti-Semitic comments he made during an episode of his Cannon’s Class. Cannon was called out for regurgitating conspiracy theories about Jewish people and praising hate speech from Minister Louis Farrakhan.

Cannon would later apologize for the comments but demanded that ViacomCBS turn over Wild ‘N Out to him, stating, “I demand full ownership of my billion-dollar ‘Wild ‘N Out’ brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership!” and threatened to sue ViacomCBS for $1.5 billion.

Cannon has taken great strides to make amends for his comments and has received tremendous amounts of praise from Jewish community leaders for his work to combat anti-Semitism.

On top of that, Fox has announced it will be moving forward with its plans of a daytime talk show that the 40-year-old comedian will host.

This is good news for Cannon, especially after it was revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to go on a hiatus from his other gig, hosting the hit Fox show, The Masked Singer.

Of course, social media is excited about the news of Wild ‘N Out’s return, which means they will no longer be subjected to episodes of Rob Dyrdek’s annoying show Ridiculousness, which pretty much runs all damn day on both VH1 and MTV.

You can peep more reactions to the news Cannon and ViacomCBS being back on good terms in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhtoosByBeanz83

