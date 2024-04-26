You Care: Jeezy Calls C A P On Jeannie Mai’s Bombshell Accusations of Domestic Abuse, Provides Receipts To Backup His Claims

In her filing, Jeannie outlines a few different instances of alleged abuse — including claims that Jeezy is prone to explosive outbursts, excessive drinking, and domestic violence.

Jeannie cites one alleged incident from April 2022, when she says they were at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco, and claims Jeezy choked her from behind while she was going up some stairs, and alleges he even pushed her down those same stairs.

Jeezy Denies Jeannie Mai’s Claims, Provides Receipts

Jeezy

a black man in America and thought he was getting joint custody of an Asian lady baby. They must’ve never sold common sense at his trap house,” one user on X , formerly Twitter, wrote.