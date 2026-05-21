Ingredients for Plantain Balls:
- 3 very ripe sweet plantains
- 2 Tbsp salted butter
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 4 large garlic cloves, finely grated or mashed to a paste
- ⅛ tsp freshly grated nutmeg
- ¼ tsp allspice
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- 1½ tsp kosher salt (to taste)
- Pinch of black pepper
- 6–8 oz smoked gouda (or mozzarella)
For Garnish:
- Olive oil or butter for brushing
- A little coarse salt & chopped parsley or cilantro (optional)
Method:
- Roast the Plantains. Preheat oven to 400°F. Roast plantains (whole, in their peels) for 25 – 30 minutes until caramelized and collapsing. Let cool slightly, then peel and mash until smooth.
- Build the Aromatic Mash. In a small skillet, warm butter + oil over medium-low. Add the garlic paste and cook gently for 20–30 seconds (do not brown). Stir in onion powder, cumin, nutmeg, allspice, paprika, salt, pepper — just until fragrant. Fold this garlic-spice mixture into the mashed plantain until smooth and cohesive.
- Scoop a golf-ball-sized portion of mash into your palm. Press a well in the center and tuck in a cube of cheese. Wrap and smooth into a ball, sealing edges well. To bake, arrange balls on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Lightly brush tops with olive oil or butter.
- Bake 15–18 minutes at 400°F, until lightly blistered and golden.
Ingredients for Garlic Honey, Lemon Dipping Sauce:
- ½ tbsp Vinegar
- 3 tbs of fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 3-4 minced Garlic cloves
- 4 tbs Honey
- 2 tbs chopped Parsley
- Salt to taste
- Pepper to taste
Method:
- Using a small bowl or container, add the lemon juice, vinegar, and honey, and mix well. Add minced garlic and chopped parsley. Stir until all ingredients are combined. Add salt and pepper to taste and stir again.
- Transfer the dipping sauce into a smaller bowl and serve with the plantain balls.
The post Cheese-Stuffed Baked Plantain Balls with Garlic, Honey Lemon Dipping Sauce | Culture Kitchen appeared first on CLEO TV.
Cheese-Stuffed Baked Plantain Balls with Garlic, Honey Lemon Dipping Sauce | Culture Kitchen was originally published on mycleo.tv
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