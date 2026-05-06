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Pumpkin Coconut Curry Soup with Shaved Coconut | Culture Kitchen

Pumpkin Coconut Curry Soup

Source: Powerhouse Productions / Powerhouse Productions

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ tbsp cold-pressed peanut oil (or substitute with virgin coconut oil)
  • 1 medium yellow onion, finely diced
  • 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 3 whole cloves, lightly crushed
  • 1 ½ tsp ground cumin
  • 2 ½ tsp curry powder (Madras)
  • 4 cups rich homemade chicken stock or vegetable stock
  • 2 cups full-fat coconut milk
  • 2 ½ cups roasted pumpkin purée (fresh roasted preferred)
  • 2 tbsp raw cane sugar or coconut sugar
  • 1 tbsp minced fresh ginger
  • 1 ½ tsp sea salt, plus more to taste
  • 6 fresh mint leaves (or 2 tsp finely grated lime zest)
  • 1 Thai bird chili, slit open (optional, for a gentle heat)
  • 1 tbsp fresh lime juice, for balance (optional)

To Finish & Garnish:

  • ¼ cup toasted shaved coconut
  • ¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
  • Drizzle of coconut cream
  • Fresh mint leaves or microgreens
  • Few drops of chili oil (optional, for contrast)

The post Pumpkin Coconut Curry Soup with Shaved Coconut | Culture Kitchen appeared first on CLEO TV.

Pumpkin Coconut Curry Soup with Shaved Coconut | Culture Kitchen was originally published on mycleo.tv

Instructions

  1. Heat the peanut oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook until translucent and fragrant but not browned, about 3 minutes. Add the crushed cloves, cumin, and curry powder; stir continuously for 1 minute to activate the spices.
  2. Pour in the coconut milk and pumpkin purée. Stir in sugar, ginger, lime leaves, and salt. If using chili, add now. Bring to a simmer, scraping any bits from the bottom. And cook for high for 6-8 minutes.
  3. Mix until smooth. Remove any visible lime leaves and cloves. Add lime juice. Using an immersion blender, purée until perfectly smooth and velvety, about 2 minutes. For an ultra-fine finish, strain through a fine mesh sieve. Adjust seasoning to taste.

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