Ingredients:
- 1 ½ tbsp cold-pressed peanut oil (or substitute with virgin coconut oil)
- 1 medium yellow onion, finely diced
- 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 3 whole cloves, lightly crushed
- 1 ½ tsp ground cumin
- 2 ½ tsp curry powder (Madras)
- 4 cups rich homemade chicken stock or vegetable stock
- 2 cups full-fat coconut milk
- 2 ½ cups roasted pumpkin purée (fresh roasted preferred)
- 2 tbsp raw cane sugar or coconut sugar
- 1 tbsp minced fresh ginger
- 1 ½ tsp sea salt, plus more to taste
- 6 fresh mint leaves (or 2 tsp finely grated lime zest)
- 1 Thai bird chili, slit open (optional, for a gentle heat)
- 1 tbsp fresh lime juice, for balance (optional)
To Finish & Garnish:
- ¼ cup toasted shaved coconut
- ¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
- Drizzle of coconut cream
- Fresh mint leaves or microgreens
- Few drops of chili oil (optional, for contrast)
The post Pumpkin Coconut Curry Soup with Shaved Coconut | Culture Kitchen appeared first on CLEO TV.
Pumpkin Coconut Curry Soup with Shaved Coconut | Culture Kitchen was originally published on mycleo.tv
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