Ingredients for Lobster:
- 2 whole lobster tails (about 6 oz each), shells on
- 4 cups water
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 small shallot, thinly sliced
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 Tbsp unsalted butter
Ingredients for Risotto:
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 shallots, finely minced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1½ cups Arborio rice
- ½ cup dry white wine
- 3 ½ cups lobster stock (from above) — kept hot
- 1 cup hot chicken stock
- 1½ tbsp fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp black truffle paste or purée
- ½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
- ¼ cup mascarpone (optional for added richness)
- 1 tbsp white truffle oil (or more to taste)
- Zest of ½ lemon
- Sea salt and cracked white pepper, to taste
Garnish:
- Extra thyme sprigs
- Shaved fresh black truffle (if available)
- A drizzle of truffle oil
- Microgreens or chive blossoms
The post Truffle + Thyme Risotto with Poached Lobster | Culture Kitchen appeared first on CLEO TV.
Truffle + Thyme Risotto with Poached Lobster | Culture Kitchen was originally published on mycleo.tv
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