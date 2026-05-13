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Truffle + Thyme Risotto with Poached Lobster | Culture Kitchen

Truffle Thyme Risotto

Source: Powerhouse Productions / Powerhouse Productions

Ingredients for Lobster:

  • 2 whole lobster tails (about 6 oz each), shells on
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1 small shallot, thinly sliced
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • 1 Tbsp unsalted butter

Ingredients for Risotto:

  • 2 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 shallots, finely minced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1½ cups Arborio rice
  • ½ cup dry white wine
  • 3 ½ cups lobster stock (from above) — kept hot
  • 1 cup hot chicken stock
  • 1½ tbsp fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp black truffle paste or purée
  • ½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • ¼ cup mascarpone (optional for added richness)
  • 1 tbsp white truffle oil (or more to taste)
  • Zest of ½ lemon
  • Sea salt and cracked white pepper, to taste

Garnish:

  • Extra thyme sprigs
  • Shaved fresh black truffle (if available)
  • A drizzle of truffle oil
  • Microgreens or chive blossoms

The post Truffle + Thyme Risotto with Poached Lobster | Culture Kitchen appeared first on CLEO TV.

Truffle + Thyme Risotto with Poached Lobster | Culture Kitchen was originally published on mycleo.tv

Instructions

  1. Poach the Lobster. In a medium saucepan, combine water, wine, thyme, shallot, bay leaf, and salt. Bring to a gentle simmer. Add the lobster tails and poach for 4–5 minutes or until the shells turn bright red and the meat is just opaque. Remove the tails and immediately plunge them into ice water to stop the cooking. Reserve the poaching liquid — this becomes your lobster stock. Once cooled, remove lobster meat from shells and cut into medallions. Reserve shells to deepen the stock if desired (simmer another 10 minutes).
  2. Sauté Aromatics. In your stovetop pressure cooker, melt butter and olive oil over medium heat. Add shallots and sauté until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook just until fragrant — 30 seconds.
  3. Add the Arborio rice and stir to coat every grain in the fat. Sauté until edges are slightly translucent, 2–3 minutes — that’s your flavor base. Deglaze with white wine, stirring until mostly absorbed.
  4. In the Pressure Cook, Pour in 3 ½ cups lobster stock and 1 cup chicken stock. Add chopped thyme, a pinch of salt, and a few cracks of white pepper. Lock the lid and bring to high pressure. Once at pressure, reduce the heat to maintain pressure and cook for 6 minutes. Do a quick release of pressure. Remove lid — risotto will look a bit loose. Stir vigorously with a wooden spoon for 1–2 minutes to release starch and get that natural creaminess. Stir in truffle paste, Parmigiano, and mascarpone (if using). Add lemon zest and a drizzle of white truffle oil. Taste and adjust salt and pepper.

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