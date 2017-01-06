Watch: NxWorries – “Sidepiece” (Video)

Following the fall release of their debut studio album, Yes Lawd!, Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge — together known as NxWorries — return with their new video for “Sidepiece.” An ode to romantic commitment, the song finds .Paak crooning about being devoted to his one and only.

“Off the top you know your love is the love that I can bargain for,” he sings. “It’s been a while I do admit, I’ve been back and forth/It’s hard for me to keep a promise ring when I am out on tour/But if you give me time/I can clear the line.”

According to the label’s YouTube channel, the video was originally shot in 2015 during a live Stones Throw performance and edited by Ruff Mercy.

In other news, Anderson .Paak may have some heat with Q-Tip on the way, according to this clip from his forthcoming Beats 1 interview:

