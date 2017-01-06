Watch: NxWorries – “Sidepiece” (Video)

VIDEO
Following the fall
release of their debut studio album, Yes Lawd!, and Anderson .Paak — together known as Knxwledge — return with their new video for “Sidepiece.” An ode to romantic commitment, the song finds .Paak crooning about being devoted to his one and only. NxWorries
“ Off the top you know your love is the love that I can bargain for,” he sings. “It’s been a while I do admit, I’ve been back and forth/It’s hard for me to keep a promise ring when I am out on tour/But if you give me time/I can clear the line.”
According to the label’s YouTube channel, the video was originally shot in 2015 during a live Stones Throw performance and edited by Ruff Mercy.
In other news, Anderson .Paak may have some heat with
on the way, according to this clip from his forthcoming Beats 1 interview: Q-Tip
Tune into OTHERtone with
and Pharrell Scott Vener this Sunday on Beats 1 for more.
Watch the visual for “Sidepiece” above.
SOURCE: VIBE, YouTube
Also On The Urban Daily:
51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
51 photos Launch gallery
1. Angela Simmons (from Run's House)
Source:Instagram
1 of 51
2. Angela Simmons
Source:Instagram
2 of 51
3. Angela Simmons
Source:Instagram
3 of 51
4. Angela Simmons
Source:Instagram
4 of 51
5. Angela Simmons
Source:Instagram
5 of 51
6. Angela Simmons
Source:Instagram
6 of 51
7. Angela Simmons
Source:Instagram
7 of 51
8. Angela Simmons
Source:Instagram
8 of 51
9. Angela Simmons
Source:Instagram
9 of 51
10. Angela Simmons
Source:Instagram
10 of 51
11. Jurnee Smollett Bell (from 'Eve's Bayou')
Source:Instagram
11 of 51
12. Jurnee Smollett Bell
Source:Instagram
12 of 51
13. Jurnee Smollett Bell
Source:Instagram
13 of 51
14. Jurnee Smollett Bell
Source:Instagram
14 of 51
15. Jurnee Smollett Bell
Source:Instagram
15 of 51
16. Jurnee Smollett Bell
Source:Instagram
16 of 51
17. Jurnee Smollett Bell
Source:Instagram
17 of 51
18. Jurnee Smollett Bell
Source:Instagram
18 of 51
19. Jurnee Smollett Bell
Source:Instagram
19 of 51
20. Jurnee Smollett Bell
Source:Instagram
20 of 51
21. Keshia Knight-Pulliam (from 'The Cosby Show')
Source:Instagram
21 of 51
22. Keshia Knight-Pulliam
Source:Instagram
22 of 51
23. Keshia Knight-Pulliam
Source:Instagram
23 of 51
24. Keshia Knight-Pulliam
Source:Instagram
24 of 51
25. Keshia Knight-Pulliam
Source:Instagram
25 of 51
26. Keshia Knight-Pulliam
Source:Instagram
26 of 51
27. Jennifer Freeman (from 'My Wife and Kids)
Source:Instagram
27 of 51
28. Jennifer Freeman
Source:Instagram
28 of 51
29. Jennifer Freeman
Source:Instagram
29 of 51
30. Tatyana Ali
Source:Instagram
30 of 51
31. Tatyana Ali
Source:Instagram
31 of 51
32. Tatyana Ali
Source:Instagram
32 of 51
33. Tatyana Ali
Source:Instagram
33 of 51
34. Tatyana Ali
Source:Instagram
34 of 51
35. Jojo
Source:Instagram
35 of 51
36. Jojo
Source:Instagram
36 of 51
37. Jojo
Source:Instagram
37 of 51
38. Jojo
Source:Instagram
38 of 51
39. Jojo
Source:Instagram
39 of 51
40. Jojo
Source:Instagram
40 of 51
41. Alisa Reyes (from 'All That')
Source:Instagram
41 of 51
42. Alisa Reyes
Source:Instagram
42 of 51
43. Alisa Reyes
Source:Instagram
43 of 51
44. Alisa Reyes
Source:Instagram
44 of 51
45. Alisa Reyes
Source:Instagram
45 of 51
46. Bianca Lawson (from everything in the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s)
Source:Instagram
46 of 51
47. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
47 of 51
48. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
48 of 51
49. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
49 of 51
50. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
50 of 51
51. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
51 of 51