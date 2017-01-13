Floyd Mayweather Says He Will Attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Not many celebs will willingly be in attendance at Donald Trump‘s inauguration next week, but one star claims he’ll be there for sure.

According to TMZ, Floyd Mayweather says he’ll be right in the middle of the action for Donald Trump’s inauguration in D.C. next week. The boxer even revealed he’s already got his tuxedo picked out. The President-elect and the billionaire fighter have been friends for a while now, and grew closer after Trump supported him during the Manny Pacquiao showdown.

As for which political party he reps, Floyd wouldn’t say, but he responded, “Barack Obama was a good president and hopefully, Donald Trump is a good president.” He added, “We don’t know what can happen in life. Only thing we can do is keep our fingers crossed, pray and hope for the best.”

As we previously reported, Trump’s team has been having difficulty securing talent to publicly support his presidency during the inauguration on January 20th. Will you be watching?