3525 VLOG….DJBJ Takes You Behind The Scenes On Tour With Tee Grizzley

Wonder what it’s like to be on tour? Our very own, DJBJ takes us behind the scenes as he travels the US with Tee Grizzley who is currently on tour with 21 Savage.

Check out part 1 of 3525 VLOG:

