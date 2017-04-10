Detroit
Home > Detroit

3525 VLOG….DJBJ Takes You Behind The Scenes On Tour With Tee Grizzley


Written By @ACThePlug

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment

Wonder what it’s like to be on tour? Our very own, DJBJ takes us behind the scenes as he travels the US with Tee Grizzley who is currently on tour with 21 Savage.

Check out part 1 of 3525 VLOG:

Stay up-to-date by following us on FacebookTwitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit. 

djbj , tee grizzley

Also On The Urban Daily:

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

50 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading 3525 VLOG….DJBJ Takes You Behind The Scenes On Tour With Tee Grizzley

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – Add Yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now