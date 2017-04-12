Detroit
Tee Grizzley Talks About His Favorite Jordan’s And Being A Bandwagoner With Ace


Tee Grizzley is currently in the middle of a national tour with 21 Savage. He took a few minutes to chop it up with Ace about sneaker culture, his favorite kicks to bring on tour and shared a childhood story about getting his first pair of Jordan’s! He also admits that he is bandwagoner when it comes to the NBA and NFL.

Check out the full interview below and follow our sneaker journey on Instagram #WhatHeWearWednesday.

