Dak Prescott has reportedly turned down a $30M/year offer while he fights for a larger contract. Jason Smith and Mike Harmon try to determine Dak Prescott’s true value in the market by ranking him among his peers. Does he deserve more than Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers which would be $40M/year? No, but Jason and Mike can make a case for him to be paid more than Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and Kirk Cousins who make between $32-34M. He’s underpaid now but that’s probably where he’ll end up.

What is Dak Prescott’s True Value? was originally published on theteam980.com

