Method Man Giving Out Coats & Turkeys In Staten Island For Thanksgiving

Wu-Tang Clan is for the children, and their families. Method Man of the legendary Hip-Hop group will be giving out turkeys and coats in Staten Island for Thanksgiving.

Page Six reports that the “Bring The Pain” rapper is teaming with the K Woods Foundation and Have A Heart NY to provide Park Hill families with food and clothing for the holiday season. They plan to donate 500 coats and 200 turkeys this weekend.

The turkey drive goes down Saturday, Nov. 23 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at P.S. 57 School at 140 Palma Dr. Staten Island, NY 10304.

Method Man recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the release of his debut album, Tical, with a new video for “Squad Up,” featuring Street Life and Havoc from Mobb Deep.

Props to Method Man for looking out for his old ‘hood.

