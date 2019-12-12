We See You: Tiffany Haddish & Common Rumored To Be Dating?

Tiffany Haddish is known for sharing her life with the world, so after she posted a few pictures with Hip-Hop legend Common, of course fans had a few questions.

The rumor mill is in full swing as fans try to pin point the exact nature of the seemingly blossoming friendship between Tiffany Haddish and Common. Common, who revealed back in August that he and then girlfriend Angela Rye were “working on things”, has been very vocal about his struggle with relationships in the past. During his interview with Angie Martinez, he revealed that counseling has helped him be a better significant other.

“I’m really happy,” he said. “I think being able to go through situations where I didn’t do good in relationships, some of that was my responsibility, and after repeating that, being like ‘What am I doing wrong?’ and working on self, I’m able to come to a relationship more like whole. This is where I am with it, this is what I’m looking for. If things change, then let’s communicate. I’m real honest with myself. Therapy helped me to do that.”

But it seems that the two were unable to work things out after the CNN analyst appeared at both her 40th birthday party and Tyler Perry’s studio opening alone.

Although neither camp has confirmed the split, fans are speculating that the “Come. Close” rapper is booed up with the Black Mitzvah comedian after Common appeared at Haddish’s Black Mitzvah party last week and recently in a candid picture with both Tiffany Haddish and icon Harry Belafonte. In the photo posted to Tiffany Haddish’s Instagram, the Night School actress jokingly calls out Common for “blocking” her chance to swoop up her MCM, Harry Belafonte.

“Here is my #MCM ain’t he Handsome. If only young light skin wasn’t trying to block my chance to hook up with a legend.”

Only time will tell if the two are actually an item, but we are definitely loving the smiles on both of their faces.

