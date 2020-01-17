Quavo is currently in Paris attending Paris Fashion Week. Unfortunately, it seems like part of his itinerary has included throwing hands at an after-party.

Details are sketchy so far, but from the video, the Migos rapper was definitely pissed off and letting the fists fly as a result.

Per TMZ, Quavo rolled up to Palais Maillot nightclub Thursday (Jan. 16) for an after-party to celebrate his buddy Offset’s Paris Fashion Week show. However, a source says by the time he arrived, Offset and his rapping wife Cardi B had already bounced elsewhere.

But the source of Quavo’s ire may be that he was reportedly held up at the door when security failed to recognize who he was. Hey, it happens, he is overseas and all that.

Anyway, the same witness says one of the dancers from Les Twins, the same cats who toured with Beyonce, did recognize him and helped get the rapper inside. But, once in the venue, a pissed off Quavo hurled blows at a staffer. Then, even one of the Les Twins who helped the rapper out caught a flying fist for his trouble as the rapper was walking by. Hey, life comes at you fast.

As for Offset, his show was a success and he recently settled a chunky debt with the IRS.

Cops weren’t called and Quavo left without further incident. He may want to get out of Paris sooner than later considering the footage is all over the Internets of him stealing on people, though. Peep the video below.

One of Beyonce’s dancers from sibling duo ‘Les Twins’ stepped in to help Quavo get in to Offset’s after-party after he was denied entry. Quavo was so angry that he wasnt recognized that he pushed a staff member & even lashed out at the dancer that tried helping him, @TMZ reports pic.twitter.com/WJ3WRG2cVd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 17, 2020

Quavo ran down on someone in Paris😳 pic.twitter.com/ZQNPb4dyBF — RapCentury (@RapCentury_) January 17, 2020

Quavo Threw Fists At Paris Fashion Week After-Party was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: