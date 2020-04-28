Netflix Announces Release Date For Michelle Obama Documentary ‘Becoming’

Netflix has officially revealed the release date for former First Lady Michelle Obama‘s upcoming documentary and we are here for it!

On Tuesday (Apr 28) Netflix announced today that Becoming will be available on the streaming service starting Wednesday, May 6th. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary will cover some history of Obama’s life from the memoir and give a behind-the-scenes look at experiences from her 34-city book tour.

“Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” Obama said in a statement. “In groups large and small, young and old, unique, and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud.”

The documentary is the first project under the multiyear deal that Michelle and President Barack Obama signed with Netflix. As previously reported, the 2018 deal allows their production company, Higher Ground Productions, to create “a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features”. In addition to their deal with Netflix, the Obamas signed a deal with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform in June 2019.

Check out the trailer for Becoming below.

