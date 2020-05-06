RoboCop & Other Updates Announced As Part of ‘Mortal Kombat 11: Atfermath’ Expanasion

Mortal Kombat 11 is getting a much-needed expansion, and its right on time.

Mortal Kombat 11’s story mode was GOOD… REALLY GOOD. So it’s exciting news that the story will continue with the announcement of the Aftermath expansion. The story picks right up after now Fire God, Lui Kang issued the fade to Kronika and saving the world once again. Unfortunately, the moment of short peace is interrupted by the arrival of Shang Tsung and two familiar allies. Tsung proposes an unlikely partnership to go back in time and retrieve Kronika’s crown — which was destroyed — because without it, Lui Kang cannot restart history.

With the Aftermath expansion, we do not only get another chapter in the story mode but some new characters to dish out punishment with as well. Returning to the world of Mortal Kombat is Raiden’s brother, Fujin, the god of wind, who serves as Earthrealm’s protector alongside his lighting using brother.

The four-armed, half-human, and half-dragon queen of the ancient Shokan race, Sheeva, also returns as a new playable character.

But wait… there’s more. Mortal Kombat loves adding iconic characters from movies and comic books, like Spawn, The Joker & more. Keeping with that tradition, RoboCop was also announced as the next guest fighter to the brutal world of MK11. Unlike the T-800 Terminator that sadly dropped the ball by having Arnold Schwarzenegger’s likeness but not his voice, Robocop will have Peter Weller’s voice. Weller starred as the cyborg cop in both the original RoboCop (1987) film and RoboCop 2 (1990) sequel.

We can’t wait for the gameplay reveal trailer.

But that’s not all, MK11 players can also look forward to name character skins, the return of the Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arenas, STAGE FATALITIES, and the return of friendships which will arrive as part of a free update.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath arrives May 26 and will be available on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, PlayStation 4 Pro computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch system, PC and Stadia.

Those who have already purchased Mortal Kombat 11 can preorder the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath expansion now for $39.99 (SRP) or the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle for $49.99. You can watch the reveal trailer below.

