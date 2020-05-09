Paris Saint Germain x Jordan Brand Collection Available Now In ‘FIFA 20’s VOLTA Mode

Heads up FIFA players, your in-game characters is getting a significant drip upgrade.

Starting today (May.9), players will be able to access the Paris Saint Germain x Jordan Brand kits and use them in FIFA 20’s VOLTA mode. The in-game drip mirrors the gear that was first introduced by Jordan Brand in September 2018 as part of the iconic apparel brand’s move from the basketball to the pitch.

Since the collection’s inception, we have seen many different styles that have not only live in Jordan Brand’s high-quality sports apparel and streetwear, but in iconic Air Jordan silhouettes as well.

The PSG drop is officially live in FIFA 20 VOLTA right now. You can watch the launch trailer for the kit below.

—

Photo: FIFA 20 VOLTA / EA

