The vibes at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards will be on point because Questlove will be in charge of supplying them.

Variety reports the longtime member of The Roots collective will serve as the Musical Director when the awards sow arrives on April 25, a first for Questlove. According to the publication, the show will be live with guests, nominees, and presenters all in attendance. Writer Dream Hampton (JAY-Z’s Decoded) has also been added to the production team.

The drummer/DJ confirmed the news via a retweet with the caption “New Job Alert.”

Questlove is no stranger to the position, being that he is also music director for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he and The Roots band also supply the acoustic vibes.

The news of Questlove joining the Academy Awards production crew is just another accomplishment he can add to the list. Just last month, his documentary and directorial debut Summer of Soul that centers around the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival and features archival footage of Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, the Staples Singers, Sly and the Family Stone, and more that hasn’t been seen for 50 years scored two major wins at the Sundance Film Festival.

Speaking on the positive reception of the documentary, he said, “It has always been a dream of mine to direct films, and telling this story has truly been an amazing experience,” he revealed in a statement. “I am overwhelmed and honored by the reception the film is receiving.”

The documentary was acquired by Hulu, and Searchlight Variety reported. Questlove is also working on another documentary that solely focuses on Sly and the Family Stone. He will be teaming up with Chicago native, Common to bring it to your living room eventually.

Congrats to Questlove on the new gig.

—

Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Questlove In Charge of The Vibes, Tapped As Musical Director For The 93rd Annual Academy Awards was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: