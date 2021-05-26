Metro Marrs Arrested At High School Graduation for Making It Rain with $10K

Metro Marrs has never had a problem showing love to his high school, but it appears that his recent act of kindness may have gone too far.

According to published reports, Metro Marrs drew a loud ovation after making it rain at his high school graduation, but the stunt ended up getting him detained by cops. While walking across the Langston Hughes High School stage on Friday (May 21), the Quality Control rapper made it rain $100 bills with about $10,000 in total hitting the floor.

Despite school officials attempting to stop the “Bye Felicia” rapper, Marrs continued to throw money in the sky, which eventually resulted in him being detained by police and escorted out of his own graduation.

While the flex earned him a standing ovation from his fellow classmates and a ton of love from the crowd, the Atlanta native was detained for inciting a riot and disorderly conduct and then ticketed for the offense.

News of the incident sparked mixed reviews with many torn between allowing graduates to celebrate their monumental achievements and the dangers of incidents like money throwing can result in. Others fault the police and school officials for overreacting regarding the incident pointing out that a spike in crime in the surrounding areas deserves more attention.

Speaking to The Shaderoom, Marrs spoke out about the incident revealing his reasoning behind the act was due to not seeing his fellow seniors in person all year due to the pandemic and since signing with QC at the age of 17 before adding it was his way of “giving back” before noting that he waited until EVERY student walked and had their moment before throwing the money.

“I was creating a moment that would be memorable,” said Metro, who had to strap the cash to his body in order to get all $10,000 on stage with him. “I had to do that for the last time. Everybody was lit! We graduating high school!”

Despite being detained by a few police officers and let go after several hours, Metro said the school has been quite supportive of his success and wasn’t too upset about making it rain when he went back to get his diploma.

“They root for me, they’re on my side,” Metro said. “They’ve seen me develop (as an artist) while I was in school. I’ve been doing music since 9th grade.”

As of press time, it’s unclear if he’s facing any charges related to the stunt.

Metro Marrs Arrested At High School Graduation for Making It Rain with $10K was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: