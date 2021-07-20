HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K22’s First Courtside Report Reveals New Gameplay Features

We already know who is on the cover of NBA 2K22. Now it’s time to find out what new features fans of the basketball video game franchise can look forward to.

Despite not showing any actual gameplay, which is slated to be revealed sometime in August, Tuesday (Jul.20), 2K dropped its first courtside report for NBA 2K22 detailing the all-new features coming to this year’s installment game franchise and showed off some stunning screenshots of this year’s cover athletes Candace Parker, Luka Dončić and Dirk Nowitzki.

As far as what players can expect when they load up NBA 2K22, 2K boasts improvements are coming to on-court gameplay on both sides of the ball, The City and Neighborhood, Seasons, MyPlayer, MyCareer, & more here is the breakdown per 2K.

On-Court Gameplay:

OFFENSE – Breaking down defenders off the dribble with new signature moves and combos, precision jump shooting, dunking in traffic, and pulling off alley-oops have all become more skill-based. Basketball IQ and stick skills play an even bigger role in separating top offensive players.

DEFENSE – A completely revamped shot contest and blocking system highlight an arsenal of new defensive tools at your disposal. Playing suffocating defense on the perimeter and in the paint has never felt more rewarding, giving elite defenders the ability to truly change the outcome of the game.

Seasons:

Free for all 2K22 gamers in MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and The W [PlayStation®5/Xbox Series X|S] modes, it brings more content, more rewards, and more ways to play. And this year, Seasons will introduce an all-new way to level up your MyPLAYER and earn exciting MyPLAYER prizes in the City [PS5 /XBS] and in the Neighborhood [PlayStation®4/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch/PC].

MyTEAM:

MyTEAM: DRAFT – Making its long-requested return in NBA 2K22, MyTEAM: Draft has you selecting a complete lineup from a constantly updated pool of players. Compete with your new lineup in online multiplayer games to earn rewards for your MyTEAM Collection.

– Making its long-requested return in NBA 2K22, MyTEAM: Draft has you selecting a complete lineup from a constantly updated pool of players. Compete with your new lineup in online multiplayer games to earn rewards for your MyTEAM Collection. EXPERIENCE THE EVOLUTION OF MyTEAM – Throughout the year in NBA 2K22, new challenges, rewards, and events make every Season fresh and unique in MyTEAM. On top of the many new features debuting in MyTEAM on Day 1, even more additions are coming throughout the year, including an original new game mode this holiday season.

– Throughout the year in NBA 2K22, new challenges, rewards, and events make every Season fresh and unique in MyTEAM. On top of the many new features debuting in MyTEAM on Day 1, even more additions are coming throughout the year, including an original new game mode this holiday season. CROSS-GEN PROGRESS & COLLECTION – While NBA 2K22 will offer two unique basketball experiences across the two console generations, MyTEAM progress and collections will be transferable between consoles that are within the same platform family [ie. PlayStation®4 to PlayStation®5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S – and vice versa]. VC wallet, MyTEAM Point, and MyTEAM Token balances will be transferable within the same console families as well.

The City (PS5, Xbox Series X) The Neighborhood (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & PC):

A LIVING, BREATHING CITY [PS5/XBS] – Step into an all-new City teeming with life, activity, and interactivity. NPCs (non-playable characters) populate the fresh City layout, while MyPLAYERs from all over the world compete in the highest level of playground basketball. An all-new Quest system for 2K22 engages MyPLAYERs with creative content while offering new ways to level up and earn rewards in this reenvisioning of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S basketball communities.

– Step into an all-new City teeming with life, activity, and interactivity. NPCs (non-playable characters) populate the fresh City layout, while MyPLAYERs from all over the world compete in the highest level of playground basketball. An all-new Quest system for 2K22 engages MyPLAYERs with creative content while offering new ways to level up and earn rewards in this reenvisioning of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S basketball communities. MATCHMAKING OPTIONS IN THE CITY [PS5/XBS] – The City opens up new and quicker alternatives to get into online hoops. MyPLAYERs can enter select matchmaking buildings to be placed into immediate competition. Matchmaking sessions will be available for a number of game types and will contribute to all MyPLAYER progress.

– The City opens up new and quicker alternatives to get into online hoops. MyPLAYERs can enter select matchmaking buildings to be placed into immediate competition. Matchmaking sessions will be available for a number of game types and will contribute to all MyPLAYER progress. ALL ABOARD THE 2K CRUISE [PS4/XB1/NSW/PC] – On the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms, NBA 2K gamers will show out and compete in an all-new, dedicated basketball community – a Neighborhood built on the spacious decks of a sailing cruise ship. Explore and hoop in nautical luxury, and when the cruise docks in exotic locales throughout the Season, make your way to the Excursion counter to participate in shoreside Events – all taking place completely off the ship!

– On the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms, NBA 2K gamers will show out and compete in an all-new, dedicated basketball community – a Neighborhood built on the spacious decks of a sailing cruise ship. Explore and hoop in nautical luxury, and when the cruise docks in exotic locales throughout the Season, make your way to the Excursion counter to participate in shoreside Events – all taking place completely off the ship! MORE NEWS AHEAD – More new features, more new content await all MyPLAYERs in both the all-new City and the new 2K22 Neighborhood. Stay tuned in early September to discover more.

MyCareer:

HIDDEN TALENTS [PS5/XBS] – In NBA 2K22, dreams and ambitions in MyCAREER stretch beyond the hardwood floors; players can now pursue side ventures to build a profile in lucrative and trendy spaces. Brush up against the fashion world, where the art of promotion will drive your success as a mogul. Or get involved in the hip-hop business, where your music talent opens up an intriguing lane in the industry.

– In NBA 2K22, dreams and ambitions in MyCAREER stretch beyond the hardwood floors; players can now pursue side ventures to build a profile in lucrative and trendy spaces. Brush up against the fashion world, where the art of promotion will drive your success as a mogul. Or get involved in the hip-hop business, where your music talent opens up an intriguing lane in the industry. NO PLACE LIKE HOME [PS5/XBS] – Moving up in the professional world means expanding your home lifestyle. Central to your MyCAREER narrative and progress, your personal hub represents your place in the journey to the NBA. As your profile and ambitions level up, so, too, will your home base in the City.

– Moving up in the professional world means expanding your home lifestyle. Central to your MyCAREER narrative and progress, your personal hub represents your place in the journey to the NBA. As your profile and ambitions level up, so, too, will your home base in the City. MORE TO THE JOURNEY – MyCAREER in NBA 2K22 will feature fresh faces and engaging storylines, and this year, getting drafted into the NBA is only the start of your basketball narrative. More will be revealed about the new MyCAREER experience in early September.

MyNBA/MyWNBA [PS5/XBS]:

In NBA 2K22, team management is about more than just the players on the court; it’s about the personnel that scout them, train them, and coach them. MyNBA/MyWNBA players can build the winningest franchise by making sure the staffing is just as strong as the hooping. More details will be shared in early September for how MyNBA/MyWNBA will improve and expand.

Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for more news regarding NBA 2K22 leading up to the game’s September launch.

—

Photo: 2K Sports / NBA 2K22

HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K22’s First Courtside Report Reveals New Gameplay Features was originally published on hiphopwired.com

