HHW Gaming: EA Finally Brings College Football Back… To ‘Madden NFL 22’

Rejoice fans of EA Sports classic college football games. This is the news you have been waiting for… well, sort of.

Tuesday (Aug.31), EA Sports announced it’s celebrating the return of college football and at the same time throwing confetti following the release of Madden NFL 22 in a very interesting way. The game studio announced that it would be allowing Madden players to play with college football teams, 10 to be exact in the Superstar KO mode, in a limited event called Campus Legends.

Starting Tuesday, players will be able to pick up sticks and play with Clemson, Miami, LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, USC, Oregon, Nebraska, and Michigan State, plus those teams classic alumni players like Vince Young, Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow and more in the game mode. EA has already shared the complete rosters on its website.

Speaking of Reggie Bush and Vince Young, you can also watch the college football legends and EA Sports cover athletes, and former NFL athletes square off against each other on EA Madden’s YouTube and Twitch channel in a rematch of their epic 2006 Rose Bowl matchup that cemented Vince Young in college football lore forever. The rematch will go down at the virtual Rose Bowl Stadium in a Madden NFL 22 matchup.

“I’ve been a Madden fan for as long as I can remember, so it’s going to be truly special to hit the sticks and see myself in my college uniform for the first time in the game,” said Vince Young Texas legend and two-time Pro Bowler. “I can’t wait to take on Reggie [Bush] again in our old colors. I’ve got some serious Madden skills – looking forward to bringing home another win for the Longhorns.”

Campus Legends might not be the only limited event we will see in Madden NFL 22. Seann Graddy, Executive Producer, EA SPORTS Madden NFL said in a statement, “Throughout the football season, we deliver new content and enhancements to our Madden players, and we’re really excited to bring the fanfare of college football to the millions of players already enjoying Madden NFL 22 to one of our most accessible ways to play in Superstar KO.”

In February, EA announced that college football was coming back in video game form, but the game will not allow for the use of player’s name and likeness, but that was before the NCAA approved the NIL agreement, so maybe that will change. So if you’re worried about the announcement of this limited-time event, the college football game EA excitedly announced, we believe you shouldn’t be worried.

Madden NFL 22 is currently available worldwide for Sony PlayStation 4, Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox Series X|S, PC via Origin and Steam, Google Stadia, and Madden NFL Mobile.

You can watch the announcement trailer below.

—

Photo: EA Sports / Madden NFL 22 “Campus Legends” Superstar KO Event

HHW Gaming: EA Finally Brings College Football Back… To ‘Madden NFL 22’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: