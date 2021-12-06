Shaun King Says Teen Daughter Was Struck By Car In Manhattan, In Recovery

Shaun King and his family are rallied around the activist’s 19-year-old daughter after she was struck by a car in Manhattan. King said that his daughter suffered serious injuries, but hopes that she’ll make a full recovery.

King shared the news via an Instagram post from the hospital where his daughter recovering with the following caption:

Our daughter Kendi, who is 19, was hit by a car while she walking in Manhattan and suffered a brain injury. And several serious head and body injuries. I’ve been here in the ICU with her since yesterday morning. ⁣

⁣

We have every reason to believe she will recover and she is receiving excellent medical care. The doctors and nurses and staff have been so kind and so thorough. ⁣

⁣

Please pray for Kendi. ⁣

That she heals 100%.⁣

That she has no setbacks.⁣

⁣

I’m watching her like a hawk.⁣

⁣

Please say a special prayer for my dear @MrsRaiKing who has had an incredibly hard time with this. ⁣

⁣

Love and appreciate you all.⁣

⁣

Shaun & Family

The comments in the post featured words of support from a bevy of celebrities and public figures, including Stephon Marbury, Dr. Yusef Salaam, Cedric The Entertainer, Anthony Hamilton, Bun B, Terrace Martin, and more.

