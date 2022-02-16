Charlamagne’s ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth’ Renewed By Comedy Central For Second Season

Charlamagne Tha God will be back to deliver his signature brand of commentary on television, as his weekly talk show with Comedy Central has been renewed for a second season.

In a press release issued on Wednesday (February 16th), MTV Entertainment Group announced that Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God would return for a second season. The talk show, which was created by its host and executively produced by Stephen Colbert and Aaron McGruder is slated to debut its new season at some point in the summer. Karen Kinney, James Dixon, Chris Licht, and Norm Aladjem are executive producers along with showrunner Rachel Edwards. Tha God’s Honest Truth was a smash hit with viewers due to the host’s unique interviewing style and willingness to discuss topics that appealed to a diverse and younger audience. The show also featured notable guests such as Kevin Hart, Ed Sheeran and closed with an exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We are building a cultural institution with ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth’ a destination for those who are unafraid to take on social issues with honest conversations meant to challenge, educate, and by the looks of the comments on IMDB infuriate,” said Charlamagne in the release. “It’s not easy getting a season two of a TV Show nowadays so I don’t take this blessing for granted at all!! Salute to Rachael Edwards, Aaron McGruder, Stephen Colbert, MTV Entertainment Studios, and the whole TGHT team who I could not do this without!! I THANK GOD FOR IT ALL!!” The Late Show host Stephen Colbert also chimed in with his happiness at the news. “There is no one on television like Charlamagne,” said Colbert. “I’m excited to see what Truths Tha God gets Honest about in Season 2 of TGHT!”

“Charlamagne is shaking up the late-night landscape with his no-holds-barred approach to telling it like it is, and it’s struck a chord with audiences,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Group and Head of Unscripted Entertainment and Adult Animation for Paramount+. In the leadup to the new season, there will be a series of exclusive and intimate interviews that Charlamagne Tha God will conduct with special guests in the entertainment world as well as in politics and publishing.

Charlamagne’s ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth’ Renewed By Comedy Central For Second Season was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: