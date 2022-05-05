CLOSE

A Reddit leak featuring photos of Sony’s new flagship headphones in the wild has hit the web and is also causing concern about the accessory.

Spotted on The Verge, photos of Sony’s WH-1000XM5 flagship headphones packaging surfaced online, confirming its existence and giving headphone enthusiasts hints at what to expect from them. The headphones rumored design feature a thinner headband and redesigned connector, plus right and left ear cups have been confirmed. But the leak puts into question Sony’s new headphone’s battery life, especially when using the best its best feature, noise canceling.

Per The Verge:

Unfortunately, the new leak calls into question a previous report from TechnikNews, which claimed that the headphones would see improved battery life when used with active noise cancellation (ANC). The retail packaging says the headphones will have a battery life of 30 hours, 10 hours less than the 40 hours that was previously reported, and the same as what the current model, the XM4, offers.

The alleged 40 hours of battery life could still be attainable if the user opts to use “a more power-efficient audio codec,” meaning switching off ANC (active noise-canceling), which could extend the battery life for up to 38 hours.

Other features spotted on the packaging include built-in support for voice assistants and support for Sony’s 360 audio format. As for the price, that remains a mystery but based on the previous WH-1000XM4 model’s $349.99 price tag, it’s a safe bet the XM5’s cost will be in the same range.

While Sony is still mum on its rumored latest accessory, MacRumors reports that the confidentiality date on FCC filings will expire on August 8. Still, The Verge feels the headphones could hit the shelves soon because the headphone already has retail packaging.

We shall see.

Photo: picture alliance / Getty

Sony’s Next Flagship Headphones Confrimed By Recent Leak, Claims of “Improved Battery Life” Looking Shaky was originally published on hiphopwired.com