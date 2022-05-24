CLOSE

Now that Marvel heads know how Doctor Strange saved all the worlds in The Multiverse of Madness, fans are now awaiting the release of Thor: Love and Thunder to see what direction the MCU will be taking. In fact, rumors have begun to swirl that Thor will not survive his latest adventure.

The latest trailer to the highly-anticipated film dropped and not only did we get to see the new Thor in Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in action, but we also got our first glimpse of the film’s antagonist, Gorr The God Butcher (Christian Bale). Athough he’s lowkey frail, he does seem as menacing as they come. Wielding the All-Black the Necrosword as his weapon of choice to murder the Gods who cross his path, Gorr has a bone to pick with Thor and seemingly anyone who aligns themselves with the God of Thunder.

Filled with action, comedic moments and our first look at Russell Crowe as Zeus, the new trailer will definitely get fans amped up for the film’s release as they ponder the possibilities of what’s to come from the movie. Will Thor actually die in it? Will Gorr’s sword open the door for the Venom symbiote to become a part of the MCU as the sword belonged to the symbiote god, Knull in the comic books. Regardless of what happens we know we’ll be there to find out when Thor drops on July 8.

Check out the trailer to Thor: Love and Thunder below and let us know if you found it hilarious that Thor had a tattoo of Loki’s helmet on his back with “RIP Loki” over it. We couldn’t stop laughing.

Peep The New Trailer To ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ ft. Gorr The God Butcher was originally published on hiphopwired.com