Encore: Eminem Covers New Anniversary Issue Of ‘XXL’ Magazine

Even though his history with the press hasn’t always been the best Eminem has returned. He has graced the cover of XXL’s newest issue.

As per Rap Radar the Detroit, Michigan MC is the face of the Rap outlet’s newest issue. For this appearance Slim writes his own story which is a first for the “Lose Yourself” MC. In it he details his come up, his trials and tribulations through his career and what he has to offer the culture after being in the game 20 years plus. “I want to do things that nobody from this point on can ever top. Rap to a level that no one else could get to. And again, it’s subjective, and every rapper, especially rappers in competitive rap, wants to be the best rapper” he wrote.

Eminem went on to explain his stance and current position in the game. “So, I look for the younger generation to push me. I don’t have to make albums. I don’t have to do anything at this point. It’s about wanting to, and that’s never changed for me no matter what level the fame’s gotten to. I still love to rap. It’s always been the most important thing to me. I still have fun writing. I have fun watching the rappers I just mentioned, and being like, OK, let me see if I can do something that inside I think I can top that. And every time the best rappers drop an album, it changes the landscape of the fuckin’ game. At least it does for me, and I’m like, I need to be able to rap like that. Because if I don’t do that, someone’s going to come behind me, probably in the next couple of years, and wash me.”

Marshall also explains he is past putting up big numbers with his work. “At this point, a lot of the big achievements that could come in your career have happened for me already, so I don’t hyper-focus on numbers and being on charts. What I hyper-focus on is people like Kendrick Lamar, Joyner Lucas, J. Cole and Big Sean, and watching them and how the fuck they’re doing their shit. Because they’re also focused on being the best rappers.”

You can read the article here.

