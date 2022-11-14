CLOSE

Loyalty is everything to Fat Joe. His allegiance to Ashanti had his friends asking if he and her had romantic relations.

As per Blavity the South Bronx native is making his promotional rounds for the upcoming release of his first book. The “John Blaze” rapper recently paid a visit to the ladies at Red Table Talk. While they discussed a myriad of topics throughout the sit down, Jada Pinkett Smith made sure to spotlight his indelible love for the women in his life. “You know, another strength of mine is women. Like, I’m surrounded by women, strong women,” he said. To which the Set It Off actress responded “I’m glad you brought that up. Come on, Joe. Now speak on that.”

“That’s a fact. I hold my sisters down, you know?” he added. “That’s the story of my life, having strong sisters around me, powerful sisters, and I get in the middle of certain arguments. I’m the brother that looks out for the sisters. Somebody had asked me, ‘Yo, why’d you jump out and defend Ashanti like that?’”. Joe went on to reveal that one of his colleagues questioned if his defense of the songstress stems from a physical relationship between the two talents. “But listen, this guy who’s a friend of mine, he said, ‘Yo, you f**ked Ashanti?’ Now, I’m sitting here, like, flabbergasted. Like, this was, like, you know, blasphemy or some s**t,” he explained.

Joe explained that he and Ashanti have been good friends for “20-something years” and also shared that Jennifer Lopez is also in that close circle of women in his life. “J.Lo’s my sister,” he said. “She never saw me look at her ass when the whole world was talking about her ass. None of my girlfriends, my wife’s friends, my — none of them get that vibe.”

You can see the trailer for the episode below.

Photo: Jordan Fisher

The post Friends Asked Fat Joe If He Had Relations With Ashanti After Checking Irv Gotti appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Friends Asked Fat Joe If He Had Relations With Ashanti After Checking Irv Gotti was originally published on hiphopwired.com