Allegedly Self-Made Kylie Jenner Clarifies How To Pronounce Son’s Name 

Billionaire entrepreneur Kylie Jenner recently shared the first photo of her now 11-month-old son, Aire whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

In an Instagram post, Kylie Jenner wrote that the baby’s name is Aire. Fans commented on the adorable infant and asked Jenner to clarify the pronunciation of his name. Several fans asked if the name is pronounced “air” or “airy,” and per Page Six, she set the record straight. “Air,” the reality star, 25, replied, alongside a red heart emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnsVre4SqSS/

The post racked up more than 20 million “likes” and comments from fans and Jenner’s family members. Proud grandmother, Kris Jenner, wrote, “I love you Aire Webster,” while Khloé Kardashian called her nephew a “young king.”

The baby boy’s name was initially Wolf. His mom and his dad, Jenner’s on-and-off boyfriend—rap star Travis Scott, gave him the name. According to Page Six, the couple chose to change the baby’s name in March 2022.

“We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again,” Jenner explained to Extra in April 2022.

The famous couple is reportedly no longer together, but are collaborating and being co-parents. “We’re like best friends,” Jenner said of her relationship with Scott in February 2020. “We stay connected and coordinated.”

Jenner and Scott started dating in 2017 and welcomed a daughter, Stormi Webster in 2018. Aire was born in 2022.

