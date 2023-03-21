Almost five years after the murder of XXXTentacion, justice has finally been served. The men behind his killing were found guilty of the crime, finally giving his grieving family closure over the matter.
TMZ is reporting that XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, was grateful that the jury returned a guilty verdict. Now, she can have some peace knowing her son’s killers will be spending a lot of time behind bars.
From TMZ:
That would be the 3 guys who now face serious prison time — Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams. Their fates seemed to have been sealed when another man admitted to being involved in the murder and testified against them, laying it all on the table.
Justice might’ve been slow, but at least it was true, right?
What do y’all think of the guilty verdict? Do y’all think the whole Drake theory held any weight? Let us know in the comment section below.
The post XXXTentacion’s Mother Is “Grateful” That Her Son’s Killers Were Found Guilty appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
XXXTentacion’s Mother Is “Grateful” That Her Son’s Killers Were Found Guilty was originally published on hiphopwired.com
