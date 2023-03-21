XXXTentacion’s Mother Is “Grateful” That Her Son’s Killers Were Found Guilty

CLOSE

Almost five years after the murder of XXXTentacion, justice has finally been served. The men behind his killing were found guilty of the crime, finally giving his grieving family closure over the matter.

TMZ is reporting that XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, was grateful that the jury returned a guilty verdict. Now, she can have some peace knowing her son’s killers will be spending a lot of time behind bars.

From TMZ:

As for whether Cleopatra anticipated this outcome, she tells us she actually did … and went into court Monday expecting all three defendants would be found guilty of murder — which, of course, they were after about 2 weeks of deliberations. She was also wearing an XXX shirt. Cleopatra says the experience has been gut-wrenching but is glad it’s all over now.One last thing from Cleopatra here — she tells us that the attempt to rope Drake into this trial from the defense side was a transparently desperate ploy just to raise doubt — and insists she and her loved ones always knew who was responsible for her son’s death.That entire Drake thing was indeed a wild Hail Mary that no one saw coming. The conspiracy theories behind the lyrics and everything was ridiculous. Still, that didn’t seem to matter as the jury felt the men were guilty as sin and had no qualms about saying as much. That would be the 3 guys who now face serious prison time — Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams. Their fates seemed to have been sealed when another man admitted to being involved in the murder and testified against them, laying it all on the table. Justice might’ve been slow, but at least it was true, right? What do y’all think of the guilty verdict? Do y’all think the whole Drake theory held any weight? Let us know in the comment section below.

