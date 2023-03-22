L’s On Deck: The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Olive” Set To Drop In April

CLOSE

Once again it’s on!

It’s that time of the year for sneakerheads when they get amped up for a limited edition Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 that will end up getting backdoored, botted and bootlegged like there’s no tomorrow. For months rumors have been swirling that the “Olive” colorway to the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low would be dropping sometime this year. Now, Sneakernews is reporting that the coveted colorway of the backward-swoosh silhouette will be hitting the streets next month.

Official images of the next pair of grails hit the internet yesterday, and these joints are a beaut. Many sneaker aficionados will surely try to add to their collection. (Good luck.) While the colorway alone is enough to have hypebeasts drooling, the devil truly lies in the details.

Much to the liking of the hip-hop multi-hyphenate, the silhouette boasts its typical assortment of premium embellishments, dipping its tumbled leather overlays in “Sail” while sitting atop contrasting charcoal-treated suedes. In keeping with his already expansive collaborative catalog, Cactus Jack motifs litter the insoles and upper tongue while pairing with the Jumpman logo on the heel in a vibrant swatch of red. Color matching the latter within the tongue tabs branding, “Olive” tinted Swooshes coordinate with the tread underfoot for a tasteful accent while the aged aesthetic applied to the midsole ties up the fifth AJ 1 Low collaboration to hit retail.

Needless to say, these will be releasing via raffle (i.e. L’s for any and everyone that doesn’t have a plug or isn’t a bot). If history has taught us anything, quantities will be limited to around 100,000 pairs (if that). That may sound like a lot but given that there’s tens of millions of sneakerheads around the world, that’s like a grain of sand in the desert as far as we’re concerned.

Also one would have to take into account that these are rumored to be the very last Travis Scott Air Jordan 1’s that will be releasing. Scott will be focusing on making the Air Jordan 3’s and 7’s his next hit remixes. That’s just going to make these 1’s that much hotter of a commodity out in these streets.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Olive” is set to release April 26 in women and kids sizes. Will you be trying to land a pair? We know we will. Sound off in the comments section below.

The post L’s On Deck: The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Olive” Set To Drop In April appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

L’s On Deck: The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Olive” Set To Drop In April was originally published on hiphopwired.com